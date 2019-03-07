



Paris Saint-Germain manager, Thomas Tuchel, has bemoaned a “cruel decision” going against them, in their loss to Manchester United, but insisted he was still a big supporter of the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Tuchel’s side are out of the Champions League, after suffering a 3-1 loss at home to United, to bow out on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

But it took a contentious 94th-minute penalty to send United through, Marcus Rashford converting after a VAR review led to Presnel Kimpembe being penalised for a handball.

“It was a big decision, a cruel decision… but it’s difficult. There are reasons he can give the decision. It’s always soft facts with hands.

“The shot is not a big, big chance. It’s wide, then suddenly it’s a penalty,” Tuchel told a news conference.