Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has said that Neymar and Kylian Mbappe need the French champions to be successful if they are to win the Ballon d’Or in the future.

Tuchel said the importance of pulling together is the way to help the pair earn individual recognition.

“That depends on the players, but also the whole team,” Tuchel said at a news conference. “One thing is sure — there is not success without a team if you want to win the Ballon d’Or.

“Players and staff are required to succeed. They [Neymar and Mbappe] know very well that they need a team. If everybody remains calm and focused, then everything is possible.”

Tuchel said that Mbappe is in contention to feature against Guingamp this weekend after missing out against Caen last Sunday, and the PSG boss added that he does not expect a certain number of goals or assists from the 19-year-old.

“Kylian has returned after great success [the World Cup with France] and he absolutely wanted to play against Caen last week,” Tuchel said. “He is a competitor. I do not expect a set number of goals or assists. Instead, it is Kylian’s personal evolution that matters. It is important that we guide him and keep him calm, when necessary.

“Kylian needs to keep his level of play and the next step in his development is to consistently work as he is currently doing — it is important.”

Neymar and Edinson Cavani clashed multiple times over penalties last season and Tuchel said he wants to avoid the same issues this campaign.

“In the past, I have never had problems,” Tuchel said. “I noticed that there was a problem last year… We will find a solution.

“I am not a fan of writing a player’s name before the match — it creates problems on the pitch. However, I am happy to have players who are hungry.”

Defender Marquinhos backed Neymar and said his compatriot’s World Cup with Brazil in Russia this summer was not the failure that it is being made out to be.

“There is a lot of pressure and expectation that surrounds Neymar,” he said. “It is not always that easy, coming back after months out injured and doing as well as he did at the World Cup.

“Neymar is good as part of this squad — he knows that he can count on us [for support].”