



Thomas Tuchel is hopeful Dani Alves will agree a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain as he confirmed the player is in negotiations with the club.

Alves has become a key man since joining PSG from Juventus in 2017, but the two-year deal he signed at Parc des Princes expires at the end of this season.

Reports in recent days suggested the Ligue 1 champions had taken steps to extend the right-back’s stay in the capital for another year, though.

And while head coach Tuchel is not involved in the talks, he is keen to see a positive outcome.

“[Negotiating contracts] is not my job,” he told a news conference ahead of the clash with Nimes. “Dani is Dani. He is very important, and his attitude is great.

“But I am not involved in these negotiations. I hope the club and his agents will come to an agreement.”

Meanwhile, Tuchel confirmed that only Neymar and Edinson Cavani are certain to miss Saturday’s Ligue 1 clash.

However, he is wary of risking those who are showing signs of fatigue, with a Coupe de France meeting with Dijon and a league game at Caen to come before the Champions League last-16 second leg against Manchester United on March 6.

“Only Neymar and Cavani will be absent. All the others are available,” he said. “There is fatigue and some small injuries, but nothing serious.

“[Thomas] Meunier will definitely be back and [Juan] Bernat is available.

“There are some guys who have played six or seven consecutive matches. We must be attentive and take stock with the medical staff and players.

“It is hard to do, but we must protect the players.”