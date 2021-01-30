



After just one training session and one match, Thomas Tuchel believes there’s hope and a future in Chelsea.

The German replaced Frank Lampard on Tuesday and was already on the training pitch by 6 pm that night.

His first game in the Stamford Bridge dugout ended 0-0 with Wolves on Wednesday, but Tuchel has seen enough to be optimistic about the future.





“We had a very good training session,” Tuchel said. “21 guys who were totally awake, to try to do what we are doing – tactically, structure, where to accelerate the game, how to defend.

“I didn’t expect it to be on this level from one training and two meetings. It gives me a good feeling for the future.”