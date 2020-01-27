<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel hailed the impact of Brazil star Neymar in his side’s progression in the French Ligue 1 so far this season.

Neymar has been in spectacular form for PSG, and he consolidated on that by scoring both goals as the Tuchel’s men beat home side Lille 2-0 at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Sunday.

His brace ensured that Christophe Galtier’s Lille lost at home in the league for the first since March last year.

The Brazilian has now netted nine goals in seven consecutive games.

Neymar reportedly heard of Kobe Bryant’s death at half time, then he scored his second goal of the match in the second half and dedicated it to the NBA superstar who died in an helicopter clash with his daughter earlier in the day. He formed Bryant’s iconic number 24 with his fingers in the goal celebration.





“He has an incredible ability to accelerate and dribble. He was exceptional at times,” Tuchel said of Neymar’s current form.

“He’s been playing at this level for weeks and has offered us games of this calibre every three days.

“He’s a boy who is capable of simple things and then exceptional things in the next minute. I’m happy for him as this will give him a lot of confidence.”

Tuchel added: “We had a lot of the ball in the first period and a bit less in the second, when our counter-attacks weren’t all successful. We lost easy balls sometimes.

“It was still a good game overall that we managed to control. It wasn’t that obvious that we faced a very strong opposing team,

unbeaten at home, with a very strong coach and a really good atmosphere.”