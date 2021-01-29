



Chelsea’s new manager, Thomas Tuchel, has revealed why he fell out with the former club, Paris Saint-Germain over players’ transfers.

Tuchel was sacked by PSG earlier this season and replaced by Mauricio Pochettino.

But the German did not take long to find his next job, arriving at Chelsea to replace Frank Lampard.

On previous fallouts, Tuchel told reporters: “It came up, I have to admit, in the transfer periods where sometimes the wishes and ideas and from coaches and CEOs and sporting directors do not really match. This can happen sometimes.





“It’s pure passion, for sure. Also some principles. Your word is your word and I trust the word of a man.

“But there are always two sides to a story and I’m not here to blame anybody. I do also see this in myself. What I like now, why I am very positive about it is that I am absolutely self-aware that this is a thing to improve and to be also more relaxed and maybe not to be too stubborn in my beliefs.

“And the other thing is the structure that I find here in the club is very clear and a very easy structure. Easy in terms of understanding. There are not many people who make the decisions and I can absolutely live with that.”