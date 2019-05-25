<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has signed a contract extension which will keep him with the Ligue 1 champions until the end of the 2020-2021 season, the club announced on Saturday.

Tuchel, who was hired by PSG last year, finished the 2018-19 campaign with mixed results despite winning the league title by 16 points.

The 2017-2018 domestic quadruple winners finished runners-up in the domestic cup (Coupe de France) and were knocked out in the last-16 of the Champions League and quarter-finals of the French League Cup.

“Paris Saint-Germain is pleased to announce Thomas Tuchel’s contract extension for an additional season.

“The German coach has now signed until 30 June 2021 with the French capital’s club,” the club said in a statement.

Tuchel, who coached German club Borussia Dortmund for two seasons before the switch to PSG, thanked the club’s supporters and chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

“This only reinforces my ambition to bring this team to the very top through hard work.

“I’m also very touched by the backing of our supporters, and I’m sure that the best is yet to come for our club,” Tuchel said.