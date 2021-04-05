



Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, has said he had no grudge against former club Paris Saint-Germain.

Tuchel was infamously sacked by PSG on Christmas Eve last year before being replaced by Mauricio Pochettino.





But he told Canal+: “PSG was an incredible experience. It’s a big club with some of the best players in the world. Having a relationship with players like that in Paris, and managing personalities, it was a big challenge and I had an exceptional relationship with all the staff.”

“It was always a pleasure to arrive at the training center, there are many moments that I will not forget.”