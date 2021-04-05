Chelsea’s German head coach Thomas Tuchel celebrates at the end of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on March 4, 2021. (Photo by Oli SCARFF - POOL - AFP)

Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, has said he had no grudge against former club Paris Saint-Germain.

Tuchel was infamously sacked by PSG on Christmas Eve last year before being replaced by Mauricio Pochettino.


But he told Canal+: “PSG was an incredible experience. It’s a big club with some of the best players in the world. Having a relationship with players like that in Paris, and managing personalities, it was a big challenge and I had an exceptional relationship with all the staff.”

“It was always a pleasure to arrive at the training center, there are many moments that I will not forget.”

