Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea fringe players will get 100% commitment from me

Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, has said that many of his fringe players will be seeking to leave this summer.

Tuchel has now had most of his squad return from their summer break for the start of pre-season training ahead of the new season.

And it appears as though more players could be heading out the door with Tuchel accepting a few in his squad don’t face the “easiest situation”.

“Some of them have done two or three pre-seasons here already. Some of them want to look absolutely for the chance to stay, some of them want to maybe leave,” he said.

“They’re humans, they’re not robots and that’s why we have to accept it’s not the easiest situation also for them.

read also:Enugu Rangers ready to subdue Katsina in NPFL tie

“But what I’ve experienced every day is the complete opposite – it’s a very positive group, hardworking, full of desire to learn, hungry in every training session and ready to go.

“It’s such a good mix with the five or six guys who were with us here in the last half-a-year. I’m absolutely happy because it’s so much easier than I thought, it’s so easy and so nice to be the coach of these guys.

“There are possibilities for all of us and this group deserves our full attention, and they get it.

“I don’t judge on where you come from or what your history is, or what you earn or what your status is. I’m in charge of this group so they get my 100 per cent.

“I give my everything, they give it back, they make me smile, I give even more, that makes them smile, they give even more.

“You try every year to create a certain atmosphere where everybody is happy to come, everybody feels valued, everybody feels confident but everybody knows at the same time what is expected from them and then you have to live up to your talent.

“These guys are full of talent and now it’s on us to push them to their highest level possible. Then we will decide is this in the moment good enough for us, does this help us, is it better for the player to go on loan or get sold. This comes as the last step in this give and take.”