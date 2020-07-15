



Ghana midfield star Thomas Partey is reportedly set to snub interest from Arsenal and sign a new contract with Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal have been in hot pursuit of Partey and Mikel Arteta has viewed him as his priority target in the upcoming summer transfer window as he looks to bolster his midfield.

But according to GhanaSoccerNet, Partey will instead put pen to paper on a new £135,000-per-week contract at the Wanda Metropolitano which will see him double his wages.

Reports recently emerged that Partey wanted his move to Arsenal completed as quickly as possible but it appears the Ghanaian midfielder has now performed a U-turn.

The 27-year-old has a release clause in his current Atletico contract that runs out in 2023, believed to be between £42million and £45m.





But if he puts pen to paper on this lucrative new deal, Partey’s release clause would reportedly increase to a massive £87.2m.

The news will come as another blow for Arteta and Arsenal to swallow following a hugely turbulent season – that is looking likely to end without any European football.

Arsenal were desperate to raise cash to fund a move for Partey, and viewed him as the man to lead the side’s midfield next season as they look to make inroads on their Premier League rivals.

The Gunners currently sit a lowly ninth in the Premier League with just three matches remaining and Europa League is now looking increasingly unlikely – meaning their finances are set to take a hefty hit.