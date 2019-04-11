<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey says the eight-game ban handed to Diego Costa for his outburst at referee Jesus Gil Manzano is too harsh.

The Spain international was dismissed during the first half of his side’s 2-0 defeat to Barcelona, and the official wrote in his post-match report that Costa had insulted his mother.

It was confirmed on Thursday that he would be suspended for eight games and would miss the rest of the season but the Ghanaian believes the punishment was excessive.

“I just heard it, I think it’s too much,” Thomas told reporters.

“I think it’s too much, it isn’t fair and I hope we talk to them and they lower their sanction, because of the circumstances.

“Everything depends on the occasion and everyone has their own ways of doing things, maybe he has not acted well here, but for me there are too many games for him and for the whole team.”

Club president Enrique Cerezo also admitted that he was surprised by the severity of the punishment from the authorities.

“I did not expect it to be so many matches but that’s what they have decided,” he is quoted as saying by AS.

“It’s a shame because every player has a different temperament on the pitch.

“They were fouling Diego a lot and there comes a time when you have to get angry. But it is not justifiable because an insult is never justifiable.”