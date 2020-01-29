<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Thomas Müller could still leave Bayern Munich this summer despite reports on Tuesday that the forward was set for contract talks.

It was claimed earlier in the week that the former Germany international was keen to stay at the Allianz Arena beyond 2021 – the time at which his current deal ends.

But now Bild say that the 30-year-old still has concerns about his role at the club going forward and could depart should they decide to sign Kai Havertz’s from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.





Müller was apparently perturbed by Bayern’s decision to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan last July, and would face yet more competition should Havertz join the reigning champions.

Clubs from both Italy and England are believed to be monitoring the situation, with Müller likely to be available for a relatively low price in the summer, going into the final year of his existing deal.