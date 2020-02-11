<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Thomas Müller is still holding out a bit of a grudge for Germany manager Joachim Löw, almost a year after being thrown out of the national squad.

The Bayern Munich star, along with teammate Jerome Boateng and Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels were left out of the Germany squad in March 2019 and Low made it very clear they would no longer be considered for selection.

Löw has been focusing more on the next generation of German players ahead of Euro 2020.

However, that saga has appeared to reared it’s ugly head again following Müller’s recent upturn in form which has helped guide Bayern back to the top of the Bundesliga.





The 30-year old has netted four times in his last five appearances, with murmurs of an international comeback rife.

However, it appears the World Cup winning manager poured scorn on that, speaking ahead of the Bayern vs RB Leipzig game this weekend, Löw stated that the chances of Muller being recalled are ‘relatively low if everyone is fit’.

This has sparked a response from the Bayern forward, who responded:

“A national team coach has to make sporting decisions, I don’t question that.

“But the longer I think about it, the more I’m angry about the way this has happened.

“I’m not interested in it at all. I care about Bayern and winning trophies with them, ideally three.”