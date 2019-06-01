<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby is confident that his team will be difficult to score against at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France which kicks off next Thursday where they will face hosts, France, South Korea and Norway in Group A.

But Dennerby however adds that turning the reigning African champions into a world force won’t happen overnight.

Nigeria has never progressed beyond the quarter-finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, but Dennerby believes improvement has been made on the team as their recent friendly tournaments gave him the vital opportunities improve his team’s defense.

“I’ve never been somewhere where everybody talks about football and the games. Everybody knows about football,” Dennerby began in an interview with CNN sports.

“Football is life in Nigeria and they always have the feeling they can beat everybody. They’re full of confidence and the support from the Nigerians is huge. I like that.”

Dennerby added: “The feeling is it’s going to be hard to score against us.

“The federation, the staff, the players want to improve and get closer to the best teams in the world.

“If we can get to the knockout stages this year, we will be very happy about that. Maybe we can be a nightmare for our opponents.

“If they think ‘we can beat Nigeria, they’re only ranked 39’ my opinion, and that’s from the heart, we’re definitely better than the ranking we have.”