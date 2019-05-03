<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Head Coach of the Super Falcons, Thomas Dennerby, believes his team has gained more confidence ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in France and will compete well against the top teams at the tournament.

The reigning African champions have been drawn against France, South Korea, and Norway at the forthcoming finals which holds from June 7 to July 7 2019 in France.

Dennerby also assures that the African champions will not suffer any mental block when confronting European opposition at the FIFA World Cup.

“The team now has the confidence to play against any team, whichever continent they come from,” Dennerby said during a press conference preceding the WAFU Women’s Tournament starting in Abidjan next week.

“That is the benefit of the several training camps and friendly tournaments we have had this year. I definitely don’t think that it’s some kind of mental block when we lost to Canada in Spain.

“We know the reason why we lost the game and the biggest lessons are not to do tactics that the team have not practiced in training, and also to stop playing only when the referee’s whistle goes for the end of the game.

“The WAFU tournament is very important for the domestic players as it will avail the team an opportunity to play five really good games. Honestly, the most important thing is not to win the tournament but to have good performances and to have a good environment because some of them will participate in the final camping in Austria.”

Dennerby, who is excited at the numerous talents in the Nigeria Women Football League, says he has plans taking some of the domestic players who perform well in Abidjan to the World Cup.

“It’s a little bit early to know the exact number, but definitely about eight or 10 domestic players will make the team,” Dennerby assured.