Super Falcons head coach Thomas Dennerby says he expects the team to be fully ready and in competition mode by the summer when the FIFA Women’s World Cup gets underway.

Dennerby told brila.net that the results from the six tune up games played; 3 wins and 3 losses, was good enough because the friendlies had come at a time when the players were in the off season forms.

‘So far we’ve played 6 friendly games we lost three and won three and I think that is normal for this time of the year, because the domestic league is not running and the leagues in Europe; where most of the players are were not running either, so it’s a pre season you can say.

‘So I know after a couple of months of training and they start playing important games in the league the players will also improve, and when the players, individually, improve the team also improves.

So, I hope we reach our maximum when it’s time to play the first game against Normal, June 8, but I’m sure that the best performance this year we’ll have in the summer.’