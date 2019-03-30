<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby says his target at the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in France is to surpass the teams best finish at the tournament.

The Super Falcons best finish at the FIFA Women’s World Cup is a quarter-final finish.

Speaking during a parley with the media at the team’s camp, Pennsylvania Avenue Hotel, Utako, the Swede insists that having surpassed the target he set for the team at the 2018 Women Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana by winning the title, he also hopes the team will excel in France

“When I arrived in Nigeria, I said that first we needed to qualify for the World Cup at the AFCON, and then try to win it, and we eventually did both,” Dennerby said.

“For France, when you set a target, you have to be honest and set a target that everyone can meet. So far, the only target we have set is that we want to be the very best Nigerian team that has even been to the World Cup. That is our target.”

Dennerby also lauds the Nigeria Football Federation for organising various pre-World Cup camps for the nine-time African champions in preparation for the France 2019 World Cup in June and also shares his experience from the camps.

“I am really happy that the NFF helped us with the camps and the tournaments. We have had China camp, we had Cyprus camp, we go to Spain next week and we also have the final camp in Austria,” he stated.

“One experience from our game against Belgium in Cyprus is that we will not play a lower defence line.”

Dennerby however notes that it is too early to determine how many home –based professionals will be in the World Cup team.

“It is hard to say because it is still three and half months away,” he explains.