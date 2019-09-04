<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons Head Coach, Thomas Dennerby, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of the team in the 1-0 win against Algeria at the Agege stadium.

Nigeria defeated Algeria to reach the third round of the 2020 Olympic Games qualifying Tournament, but Dennerby laid into his players for their “laid back” performance.

“Yes I was happy to win but I’m not satisfied with the game, they were a little bit too relaxed for the game and I always want a good performance,” the Swede said.

“Our passes, our movement and speed was not in the place that you can expect from this team.”

Meanwhile, Dennerby added that the ladies will pick up their performance in their next game.

“better attitude to the game next time, we always have to work hard to put up 100% performance otherwise the result will be like this.”

Thomas Dennerby also stated that he doesn’t believe the six changes he made to the starting XI from the 1st leg was what affected the result of the game.

“we don’t have all the best players here, many players had a weak game, when you put players into the field you believe in them.”