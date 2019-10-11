<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Swedish coach Thomas Dennerby has officially resigned from his position with the Super Falcons after a dispute with the Nigeria Football Federation saw him stay away from the team for the last month.

During that period the side were dumped out of the qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in a surprise away goals loss to Ivory Coast, which has stunned the country. The team was led by caretaker coach Christopher Danjuma in the tie.

Dennerby was the first foreign-born coach to lead the Super Falcons to the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and took the side to the Last 16 in France this year.

But a fall-out with the NFF, for undisclosed reasons, meant he stayed away from the team and refused to attend a mediation session that included the country’s minister of sport, according to BBC Sport.

Dennerby has since sent in a formal resignation letter and briefed his legal team on potential action against the NFF.