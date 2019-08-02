<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Thomas Dennerby, the Technical Adviser of the Super Falcons, says women football in Nigeria is filled with good coaches and talented players.

Dennerby told newsmen on Friday in Lafia that such richness of personnel gave him the confidence to be working with the senior national women football team.

He said the situation made him to believe that the future of women football in Nigeria is bright.

“With what I have seen so far across the country, where many talented young girls are showcasing their skills for their various clubs all the time, I have confidence in Nigerian women football.

“And that is why it is important for me to come and monitor these kind of games, because when you are the (Super Falcons) Head Coach, you want players that fit into your style of game which will guarantee success for the team,” Dennerby said.

Newsmen report that Dennerby was in Lafia to watch a 2018/2019 Nigeria Women Professional League (NPFL) Match Day 2 encounter.

The match between Nasarawa Amazons of Lafia and Bayelsa Queens of Yenagoa was played at the Lafia Township Stadium, with the visitors winning 2-1.

Dennerby however admitted that young Nigerian players needed more playing time together to sharpen their skills and understand each other better.

He said this would allow for the girls’ talents while playing for the country to be maximised.

“The secret is they have to come together on a regular basis. They have to keep on practising. That is the only way to have success. I hope we can do that,’’ the Super Falcons coach said.

He disclosed that he was visiting match venues across the country to monitor the performances of players of the various national teams.

Dennerby said this would help in the selection of the best players to represent Nigeria at international competitions.

“The league has 16 teams with a lot of good players. So, I am trying to watch as many as I can, so as to find out which ones are the best ones,” he said.