<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons boss Thomas Dennerby has confirmed that the country is full of footballing talent after moving around and discovered a lot of players in the country.

Dennerby in a chat said, “when I was given this job I knew they could be talent in this country, I went round and I discovered there is a bit similarity between Nigeria players, organizations and that of Sweden national team.

“The only difference here is that, in Sweden, the team stay in camp preparing for competitions for about 80 to 100 days before proceeding to the main competition,” Dennerby said.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria, comprising of 24 players are in Spain where they will play two matches including a high-profile clash with the Canada Women National Team as the African champions continue their preparations for the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in France this summer.