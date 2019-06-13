<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons Head Coach Thomas Dennerby says his team played to instructions following their 2-0 victory over Korea Republic at Stade des Alpes.

Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala’s second-half strike and Kim Doyeon’s own goal gave the African champions their first 2019 Women’s World Cup win on Wednesday.

Speaking after the game, the coach believes the African Champions can get better of the French ladies in the next game, if they replicate their form.

“Today our discipline was better than against Norway – no mistakes at all,” Dennerby told the media.

“If we can be as compact as we were today, don’t let teams overplay us in midfield and find passes through, we know we’ll get opportunities for players like Asisat.

“The players followed our match plan and that’s all you can really ask. Now we go to play France, a really good team. If we can come out with a point everyone would be extremely happy.

“But you can’t just go to defend – you need to know what to do when you win the ball back. And hopefully, we can have a little bit of success.”

The win means Nigeria are third on the Group A log with three points and will hope to get a good result against the hosts, Les Bleus on Monday.