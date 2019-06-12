<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons head coach Thomas Dennerby hailed his side for their resilient performance in the 2-0 win against Korea Republic – a Group A match of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup at the Stade des Alpes, Grenoble on Wednesday.

The African champions recovered from their 3-0 loss to Norway last Saturday by snatching all three points against the Asians.

Dennerby’s Ladies took the lead a minute before the hour mark when Kim Doyeon diverted Rita Chikwelu long pass into her own net.

Asisat Oshoala put the game beyond South Korea Republic when she doubled Nigeria’s lead 15 minutes from time following a superb pass from Chidinma Okeke.

“Today our discipline was better than against Norway – no mistakes at all. If we can be as compact as we were today, don’t let teams overplay us in midfield and find passes through, we know we’ll get opportunities for players like Asisat,” Dennerby was quoted by FIFA.com after the game.

“The players followed our match plan and that’s all you can really ask. Now we go to play France, a really good team. If we can come out with a point everyone would be extremely happy. But you can’t just go to defend – you need to know what to do when you win the ball back. And hopefully we can have a little bit of success.”

The Super Falcons will face France in their final group game next week Monday.