<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby has expressed confidence in the country’s women’s football culture, highlighting the quality of players and abundant talents at his disposal as a reason to be optimistic about the future.

The Swede said this at the Lafia City Stadium, where he witnessed a week-two game of the women’s league between, Nasarawa Amazons and Bayelsa Queens, which was postponed by the league authorities.

He said, “I have so much confidence in women’s football in Nigeria. You have good coaches, good players, and lots of talented players.”

Dennerby, who was 2004 Swedish Manager of the Year (women’s football), pleaded for patience and sought the collaboration of all stakeholders as he seeks to rebuild the Super Falcons following their unimpressive performance at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, where they were beaten 3-0 by Germany in the round of 16.