



Super Falcons head coach Thomas Dennerby has advised Nigerians not to expect much from the Super Falcons when the FIFA Women’s World Cup gets underway in France as he is still rebuilding the team for future competitions at the world stage.

Speaking in Abuja, the Swedish born tactician said the participation in the just concluded Cyprus Women International Tournament has helped in reshaping the girls ahead of the June World Cup.

He also stated that Nigerians should not put pressure on the team to win to the World Cup except the unexpected happens but what he can assure football fans is that the girls will make an appreciable impact at the the tournament.

“What we are doing now is to follow of programmes judiciously and we are working hard to ensure we achieve 100% of what we map out to do before the world cup. I am going to invite new players to camp and hopefully select the best players to represent the nation. Only active players will make my team and their medical and physical fitness will be the two major factors of picking any player. My mission in France is to compete and not to participate, so doing well will be my target,” Dennerby said.

Nigeria’s representative (Super Falcons) are grouped alongside South Korea, Norway and host France.