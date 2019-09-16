<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons Head Coach Thomas Dennerby has reportedly threatened to dump the team over claims of interference.

Dennerby, who led Nigeria to second round place at 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, is said to be considering his position as head coach of team, after top Federation officials black balled players for going public over unpaid allowances and bonuses.

Sources say the Swede departed the country after Nigeria’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifier against Algeria at the Agege Stadium on September 3 and is doubtful for the team’s double header against Ivory Coast.

“Dennerby complained that some NFF officials were making his job difficult for some selfish reasons.”

“These officials ensured that some players, who complained that they were being owed allowances and winning bonuses, were shut out of the national team.

“He got angry that these people have taken their activities to his team selection and decided the best thing to do was to go away. But we are trying to talk to him and address his concerns in the interest of the nation,” the source said .

Meanwhile the 30 players for the clash against Ivory Coast are expected to start arriving camp today .