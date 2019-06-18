<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons head coach Thomas Dennerby has praised his players for their resilient display in the 1-0 loss to 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup hosts France in Monday’s Group A clash at the Roazhon Park, Rennes.

Dennerby was also disappointed with the VAR decision which aided France’s only goal of the game from the spot 13 minutes from full time.

The hosts were awarded the penalty when Ngozi Ebere brought down Lee Sommer inside the box. She was also sent off for her second bookable offence of the game.

Wendie Renard’s initial kick came off the post but she got an opportunity to retake the penalty after Chiamaka Nnadozie was adjudged to have come off her line.

“My [Nigeria] players are the heroes,” Dennerby told reporters after the game.

“I am disappointed with the result. France is a really good team and does not need support from anybody to win games.

“I feel so sorry because the girls were fighting so well and followed the match plan, but it’s getting destroyed by people. Of course, we are not happy.”

The African champions hope to get favourable results from the other groups’ final ties to earn their passage to the Last 16.