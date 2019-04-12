<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby has explained why he had to choose France-based forward Desire Oparanizie to lead the team to France at the World Cup later this year.

Oparanozie got the nod to captain the team after Monday’s international friendly against Canada in Spain which newsmen gather may not go down well with the top guns at the Nigeria Football Federation who wanted Onome Ebi.

Oparanozie got Nigeria’s goal in the first half of the game after profiting from a brilliant pass from Uchenna Kalu.

In an interview, Dennerby stated that he arrived at the conclusion of choosing his captain base on the value the individual placed on her self.

”Oparanozie is disciplined and has good character, she is young and has a longer playing span in the team,” Dennerby said.

The captainship was a controversy at the Awcon finals in Ghana where the team won it. There was a risen dust as to who to lift the trophy between two veterans Rita Chikwelu and Onome Ebi.