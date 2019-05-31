<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nasarawa United striker Thomas Adeshina has revealed his favourites for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) play-offs.

While Adeshina is hurting that the Solid Miners blew away their chance to challenge in the Super Six, he has tipped his former clubs, Lobi Stars and Kano Pillars to emerge on top.

“We tried our best to be in the Super Six but unfortunately, we drew against Go Round and that affected our chances badly but we are still grateful that we finished the season on a high and can look forward to next season with optimism,” Adeshina told Goal.

“I can’t really say, but I am backing my former club Lobi Stars and maybe Kano Pillars to win the Super Six.

“I played against Kano Pillars during the regular season, they have a very solid and mature team. Also, for Lobi Stars they have a mature and well-experienced side.”

Adeshina suggests that Enugu Rangers might surprise neutrals.

“Rangers can pull off a fight but due to their recent form, that is why I have not really picked them as my favourites to win the Super Six,” he added.

Enyimba, Akwa United and Ifeanyi Ubah will also be competing for the title.