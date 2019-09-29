<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid star Casemiro house was robbed during the el-Derbi with city rivals Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday.

The incident happened when the Brazilian was playing for Real Madrid against Diego Simeone’s men, both his wife and son were after the operation but possessions were taken from Casemiro’s house.

This is according to El Chiringuito, who say that Casemiro has become the latest footballer to have his house robbed in recent times.

Real Madrid has warned players about uploading videos of their homes on social media for security reasons.