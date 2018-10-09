



Thierry Henry remains undecided on his future following links with the vacant Aston Villa manager’s role, Sky Sports reports.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez and his assistant Henry and have both been linked as Steve Bruce’s replacement at Villa Park, although it is understood the former Everton boss is no longer in the running.

We understand the Belgian FA has not been approached over either man, with Henry’s future not mentioned when the coaching and technical staff met.

Belgium are preparing for their UEFA Nations League game against Switzerland on Friday, live on Sky Sports, and an international friendly against the Netherlands on October 16.

Martinez signed a new two-year contract over the summer and is believed to be keen to try and achieve success with his Belgium side that reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia.

Bruce was sacked in the wake of a 3-3 draw with Preston that left Villa with just one victory from their previous 10 matches under him.

The club will now look to get someone in place for their home game with Swansea when the Sky Bet Championship resumes after the international break on October 20.