Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has been announced as the new coach of Major League Soccer side, Montreal Impact, where Nigeria U-23 striker, Orji Okonkwo, plays for.

Okonkwo who is presently in Egypt with the national team taking part in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations Olympic qualifiers. Okonkwo was on target for Nigeria against Zambia on Tuesday and would be looking forward to increasing his goals on Friday against South Africa in the last group B match.

That means he would get to meet his new coach when he returns to America.

The former Arsenal striker has signed a two-year contract with the option of a further season, following an unsuccessful stint in charge of Monaco, which ended in January.

Henry finished his playing career in the MLS, scoring 51 goals in 122 appearances for the New York Red Bulls.

He is widely regarded as one of the finest strikers of his generation and scored a whopping 228 goals for Arsenal to become their all-time record goalscorer.

“It’s an honour to coach the Montreal Impact and return to MLS,” said Henry.

“It’s a league I know well, in which I had some very nice moments. To be in Quebec, in Montreal, which has an enormous multicultural heritage, it’s extraordinary. I’ve always kept an eye on the club and now I’m here.”

The legendary Frenchman will be formally presented at a press conference on Monday and will begin his new management stint in January.

“We are extremely happy to announce the nomination of this legend of the game,” added Montreal Impact president and CEO Kevin Gilmore.

“Henry will bring a new energy to our club. He shares our vision to elevate this club and will help us achieve our goals on and off the field. He is a competitor and a leader who has proven himself at the highest level throughout his career.