



Thierry Henry and Claudio Ranieri have been linked with the role of Monaco manager with the French club poised to sack Leonardo Jardim, according to reports.

Monaco have endured a poor start to the season under Jardim, winning only one game in their first nine.

The 2016-17 Ligue 1 champions currently sit in 18th place, with just six points and having lost their last three consecutive league fixtures.

Ranieri, who defied to the odds to win the Premier League with Leicester City, is one of the names Monaco wish to speak to should they move on from Jardim, Sky Sports reports.

Reports in France have widely linked Henry with a return to his former club but Sky Sports reports he is not the only candidate Monaco are looking at.

Monaco are believed to have entered talks with Jardim regarding the potential ending of his time with the club, as state reports.

The news comes after Henry has been strongly linked with the vacant managerial position at Aston Villa, and was made the prime candidate following the recent departure of Steve Bruce.

As revealed by Sky Sports, Belgium assistant coach Henry remains undecided on his future and could now be set to take further considerations over his next step in the game should Jardim leave Monaco.