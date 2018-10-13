



Thierry Henry has been appointed as the new Monaco head coach, replacing Leonardo Jardim, who was sacked earlier this week.

Monaco reached the Champions League semi-finals and won Ligue 1 in 2016/17, but Henry joins with them languishing in 18th place after just one win from their opening nine matches.

The move is Henry’s first into management, and will see him leave his role as a member of Roberto Martinez’s backroom staff with Belgium.

The former Arsenal and France forward was linked with the Aston Villa job following Steve Bruce’s sacking last week, but that job eventually went to Dean Smith.

Henry will be returning to familiar surroundings at Monaco, having begun his professional playing career with the principality side.

He left his role as a pundit with Sky Sports in the summer, saying he wanted to focus on his ambition of becoming a manager.