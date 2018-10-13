



Thierry Henry has been appointed by AS Monaco as the Ligue 1 club’s new head coach, replacing Leandro Jardim.

The 41-year-old returns to the club where he began his professional playing career after signing a three-year contract.

Henry, who won the Ligue 1 title at the Stade Louis II in 1997, told the club’s official website: “In the first place, I thank AS Monaco for giving me the opportunity to coach the team of this club which is so special to me.

“I am very happy to come back to AS Monaco and extremely determined to meet the challenges ahead. I can not wait to meet the players to start working together.”

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev added: “His knowledge of football, his passion for the game, his high standards and his commitment to our colors make his nomination a reality.

“Thierry is both aware of the task ahead and eager to start his new job. He can count on our trust and all our support to bring a new dynamic to the team and carry out the mission.”