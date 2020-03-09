<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid have been dealt another blow following their weekend loss, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffering from a groin problem.

Sunday night’s defeat to Real Betis saw Los Blancos fall back to second place in LaLiga but they are counting further costs from that result.

Courtois left the stadium limping and was in notable discomfort, with HLN Sport reporting that he sustained a groin injury in the defeat.

In addition, the Belgium international also had protective taping around his left thigh.





Courtois will undergo a scan on Monday to determine the extent of the damage but the report does suggest he could miss ‘several weeks’ of action.

MARCA also note that there is concern over his availability for next week’s Champions League last 16 second leg against Manchester City.

If Courtois is ruled out for an extended period of time, it would give loanee Alphonse Areola a chance to impress Zinedine Zidane.

It is another big injury blow for Los Blancos, who also recently lost the former Chelsea man’s compatriot Eden Hazard to an ankle issue which could sideline him for the season.