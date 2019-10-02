<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The main reason why Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was substituted at the end of the first half in the Champions League clash against Club Brugge has been revealed.

Real Madrid conceded two goals in the opening 45 minutes and after the break, Alphonse Areola was thrown in for the fumbling shot-stopper but it was revealed that Courtois felt ill with stomach problems, after being whistled at from Los Blancos’ supporters following Brugge’s second goal.

The visitors scored two times from three shots in the first half and whenever Courtois touches the ball, after letting the two goals in, the crowd jeered him twice.

Courtois has been struggling with since his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu last two seasons but he managed to keep a clean sheet in the recent matches away from home at Sevilla and Atletico Madrid.

Areola was able to prevent Real Madrid from conceding the thirds goal before Real Madrid struggled to get the equalizer in the second half to make it 2-2 at home.