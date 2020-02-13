<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Thibaut Courtois has revealed that he is ‘proud’ of his form after overcoming a tricky start to life at Real Madrid.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper struggled initially after making the €35m move to the Santiago Bernabéu in August 2018, with the expectation that he would oust Keylor Navas from between the sticks straight away.

Coming off the back of a successful World Cup, the 27-year old had just helped his country Belgium to a third placed finish in Russia, keeping three clean sheets along the way.

It didn’t work out this way as Courtois’ form last season left him open to intense criticism from the Madrid faithful.

The signing of Alphonse Areola from PSG in a swap deal involving Navas in the summer of 2019 appeared to spell the end for the Belgian, but the situation is completely different right now.





Courtois has just been crowned La Liga’s player of the month for January, and after conceding just 11 goals conceded in 20 games, he is the wall behind the best defence in the league.

The stopper is the first goalkeeper to win the award since Navas picked it up in 2013-14 while playing for Levante.

Speaking to Real Madrid television, Courtois reflected on the journey that has taken him to this point:

“I’ve grown a lot as a person.

“Last year was not easy and if you can’t cope with this pressure, you can’t be at this level.

“I am proud, I’ve been strong mentally and kept growing as a person.

“The key is not to lose confidence in yourself. If you can’t be confident in yourself, forget about it.

“You have to be confident.”