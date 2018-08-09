Thibaut Courtois has opened the door for former Chelsea team-mate Eden Hazard to join him at Real Madrid, saying that it would be “fantastic” if a transfer could be done.

The goalkeeper was speaking at his unveiling at the Bernabeu, having completed a €35 million (£31m/$40m) move from Stamford Bridge .

And shortly after posing kissing Madrid’s badge, he issued a call for Belgium colleague Hazard to join him in Spain – a deal that continues to be a long-running saga for the player .

“If he can come, it would be fantastic,” he said. “He is very happy that I am here, he is a great player and I would like to be always at his side, let’s see what happens in the future.”

Meanwhile, Courtois reiterated that family reasons were the driving force behind his move back to Spain , where his family live, and not money. Indeed, he claims he even turned down more lucrative offers than the one from the three-time defending European champions.

“I received many offers, economically better, but I wanted to be close to my children,” he said.

Courtois, meanwhile, has revealed that Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas was something of a hero of his when growing up.

“When you’re a kid there is always a club that catches your attention. Casillas caught my attention and my friends gave me presents if they travelled to Madrid,” he said.

“When I saw Iker play at the beginning what most caught my attention is that a goalkeeper of 18 could stand the pressure of the Bernabeu. He had to be very strong.”

He is not worried about being treated unfavourably by Real fans after a two-year loan stint at Atletico and explained the kissing the badge was a show of affection for a club at which he feels totally at home.

“I think they will welcome me like everyone who defends the Real Madrid badge,” he said. “I have the utmost respect for Atletico, although I was on loan. It was different. Now I am where I want to be and I don’t think I had kissed a badge before. I want to win many titles here.”

But despite this positive feeling, he does not feel he is guaranteed to start ahead of Keylor Navas, who reiterated his desire to remain at the club on Wednesday .

“Nobody is guaranteed to be a starter, thinking that would be a mistake,” he said. “First you have to prove it in training and I think it has to be like that.

“Nowhere have I been given guarantees to play. I’ve come here to compete to the fullest.

“When I joined Chelsea I had to replace Petr Cech. I still talk to him today, he’s a friend.

“The goalkeepers are a separate group in a locker room, we get along and come to compete as best we can.”

Courtois could make his debut in the UEFA Super Cup next Wednesday against Atletico.