Isabelle Silva, the wife of Paris Saint-Germain’s Thiago Silva, granted an interview to Le Parisien recently in which she talked about her relationship with her husband through the years.

The interview focuses on several photos ranging from the young couple when they first started dating to images of Thiago on the football pitch with both the Brazil national team and Paris Saint-Germain. Isabelle comments on each and provides some inside information that fans of Thiago may find interesting. For example, Thiago was busy with football when they first started dating in Brazil and he didn’t have money for a computer or phone card, so he helped the club secretary clear tables after dinner so that he could use the club’s phone to call her. Isabelle laughs that what made her fall in love with Thiago was his insistence and you kind of see his persistence and character translate on the football pitch.

Another highlight was Isabelle’s commentary on the relationship between Thiago and Marquinhos.

“This is the most beautiful couple that exists!” Isabelle said laughing. “It’s a beautiful story they both have. I remember that when Marquinhos and his family arrived in Paris, we went to dinner at their place. His mother told us that it was moving for them to be there because Marqui always said that Thiago was his idol. Today, it is not complicated, between PSG and Seleção, he spends more time with Marqui than with me.”

One of the most interesting answers Isabelle gave was about her social media post following the PSG’s UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid in 2018. Paris lost that game 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium and Thiago was left on the bench with Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe playing center-back.

According to AS, Isabelle and Angel Di Maria’s wife, Jorgelina Cardoso, took to social media to vent their frustration with Unai Emery who was PSG’s manager at the time and has since left to join Arsenal FC.

In the post, Isabelle wrote on her Instagram account: “Tactical, Tactical, what is the tactic? Aff…”

Le Parisien asked her about that post and her response included something about Thiago that I thought was very interesting:

“Ah, that was with Unai…(laughs) for the match against Real in 2018. Thiago was there, available, in good form, but … that day, I could not help posting a message on social networks asking where was the tactic of Unai,” Isabelle said. “Usually when I make a comment of this type, Thiago asks me to stop or erase it. But this time he did not make any comment to me.”

Isabelle jokes that the story ended well because Emery left PSG a few months later.

So, what we learned here is that not only did Isabelle question the tactics of the manager that night and his decision to leave Thiago out of the starting lineup, but that apparently Thiago disagreed with what the manager did as well since he didn’t ask his wife to delete the post (she did delete the post but it is unclear who advised her to do so).

Things at Emery’s new club, Arsenal, have been a bit rocky since he joined the North London outfit and their fans are starting to question him as well. Maybe they should have listened to Isabelle!