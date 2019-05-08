<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Thiago Silva underwent knee surgery on Monday, Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed.

PSG captain Silva has been sidelined since he hobbled out of their humbling 5-1 defeat at second-placed Lille after 16 minutes on April 14.

The 34-year-old’s injury dealt another blow to Thomas Tuchel and his thin squad and they have suffered in the defender’s absence.

Presnel Kimpembe’s form has caused concern and the champions have won just one of their past seven matches in all competitions, losing the Coupe de France final to Rennes on penalties.

It appears PSG will be without Silva for the remainder of the campaign, too, but he is on the mend following arthroscopic surgery.

Silva underwent the procedure in a Paris hospital and is beginning his rehabilitation, the club announced on Twitter.

He made 25 Ligue 1 appearances this season, also featuring in their dramatic Champions League last-16 defeat to Manchester United.