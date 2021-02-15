



Chelsea defender, Thiago Silva has disclosed that he would love to become a coach after his retirement from football.

Silva arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer on a free transfer after spending eight years at Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

The Brazilian international is currently 36 and believes he has a few more years at the highest level, before moving into coaching.

“I have it settled in my mind: I’m working my body to play until I’m 40,” Silva said in an interview published in the March edition FourFourTwo.





“I’m not sure if it’s because I played with (Paolo) Maldini and he carried on until he turned 41, but I watched the last six months of his great career and could see it’s possible to get there.

“It was impressive, the way he prepared himself to games, and how he dedicated himself to the team. My plan is to be at the next World Cup in 2022.”

On coaching, Silva added: “I’d be lying if I said that wasn’t the plan. I do think about it, but it’s still a bit away yet.

“I’m fortunate to have had many great coaches, like Carlo Ancelotti and Tite [Brazil head coach], so I’ve earned lots under them.

“I also spoke to Lampard and Thomas Tuchel about my desire to become a manager.”