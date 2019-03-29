<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Thiago Motta has criticised Paris Saint-Germain’s failure to replace either himself or Zlatan Ibrahimovic upon their departures from the Parc des Princes.

Motta and Ibrahimovic were both key men as PSG established themselves as the dominant force in Ligue 1, winning four consecutive titles between 2013 and 2016.

But star striker Ibrahimovic left for Manchester United at the end of that run and the French giants did not recruit a replacement, seeing Monaco win Ligue 1 in the following season before responding with the signings of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

PSG do not appear to have learned their lesson, though, as they have encountered well publicised problems with a lack of options in midfield this season, having seen veteran Motta retire.

Of his own situation, Motta told RMC: “It was something you had to think about and plan on beforehand. The club knew I was going to retire.

“It had to be organised, whether it was regarding my departure or any another player, but that comes from the organisation and the ability to project ahead in the future of the club.”

Discussing Ibrahimovic’s exit – which coincided with Unai Emery’s arrival as coach – he added: “We all agreed with Unai, as we all agreed with Carlo [Ancelotti] and with Laurent [Blanc].

“In the first year of Unai Emery here, a problem arose that I could see.

“And the problem was that we let go of Ibra, who was able to score 50 goals per season and we did not replace him with a player who could score 50 goals.”

Motta has now taken on a coaching role in PSG’s youth set-up, but he makes no secret of his desire to one day succeed Thomas Tuchel and lead the first team.

“My goal is to coach the biggest clubs in the world,” he said. “When the time comes, we will see [about coaching PSG].

“But in the meantime, [Tuchel] has my full support if he needs anything. There are 99 per cent of coaches today who want to coach PSG, because it’s a big club, and the remaining one per cent is Tuchel, who is already there.

“Of course, I’ll be among the coaches who want to take the position as soon as Tuchel leaves. I work for that.

“I played for PSG, I know how the club functions, the dressing room. I know the ambitions of the club, externally and internally. This is something very positive for me and the club.”