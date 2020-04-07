<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ever since his move from Barcelona in 2013, Thiago Alcântara has been one of Bayern’s most consistent performers and ever-present faces in the starting XI.

Seven years later, the soon-to-be 29-year-old is set to be rewarded for his efforts.

According to German magazine kicker, Bayern Munich, and the Spaniard are close to agreeing on a contract extension that will keep him at the club for the foreseeable future.





Thiago’s current deal is set to expire next summer, having last signed an extension in 2017. Though it’s not clear how long the extension will run for, it’s widely believed that Bayern could offer the midfielder the maximum extension that would see him stay until 2025.

Like many of the Bayern Munich veterans, Thiago boasts an incredible trophy haul, having won a total of 21 major titles with Bayern (13) and Barcelona (eight).