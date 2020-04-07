(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 02, 2018 Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara walks at the field during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam in Munich, southern Germany. - Thiago Alcantara suffers from an ankle injury since the narrow German cup win against SV Roedinghausen on October 31, 2018 in Osnabrueck, western Germany. Despite starting with 11 internationals, Bayern scraped past fourth-tier Roedinghausen 2-1 in the second round tie as Thiago was carried off late on. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)
Agence France-Presse

Ever since his move from Barcelona in 2013, Thiago Alcântara has been one of Bayern’s most consistent performers and ever-present faces in the starting XI.

Seven years later, the soon-to-be 29-year-old is set to be rewarded for his efforts.

According to German magazine kicker, Bayern Munich, and the Spaniard are close to agreeing on a contract extension that will keep him at the club for the foreseeable future.


Thiago’s current deal is set to expire next summer, having last signed an extension in 2017. Though it’s not clear how long the extension will run for, it’s widely believed that Bayern could offer the midfielder the maximum extension that would see him stay until 2025.

Like many of the Bayern Munich veterans, Thiago boasts an incredible trophy haul, having won a total of 21 major titles with Bayern (13) and Barcelona (eight).

