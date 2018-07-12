British Prime Minister Theresa May would like to host an event for the English football team after they reached the World Cup semifinals for the first time in 28 years, her spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“We would certainly like to host a reception for the England football team, who did so well in Russia, and that is something that we are going to talk to the FA about,” her spokeswoman said.

England lost Wednesday’s semi-final against Croatia 2-1.