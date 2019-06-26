<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Theophilus Afelokhai – the Enyimba of Aba first choice goalkeeper, says there is no goalkeeping issues in the Super Eagles, not even in the ongoing 32nd Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Afelokhai, a former Kano Pillars captain, says all the three goalkeepers Gernot Rohr took to Egypt are all good enough for the job, stressing that Nigerian football is not in short supply of quality goalkeepers.

The hugely decorated shot-stopper spoke against the back drop of criticism, fears and worries by Nigerians who suggest the goalkeeping department of the senior national team remains the weakest point of the squad.

“Nigeria is blessed with lots of good goalkeepers,” the soft-spoken goalie told newsmen in an exclusive interview.

“And at any point in time, the bests are picked to represent the country even at the ongoing Nations Cup in Egypt.

“I believe we don’t have any reason to worry about the qualities of the goalkeepers coach Rohr took to Egypt.

“I don’t also believe there is any need to say the Super Eagles goalkeeping department is weak, no.

“Individually, they are fantastic goalkeepers, as a team, they are doing well and we should support them with prayers.”

Many, especially those who follow his career in the domestic top flight, NPFL believe he’s ripe enough to be the Super Eagles’ number one. But Afelokhai reasons differently, saying God’s time is the best.

“When it pleases God for me to make it in the Super Eagles, He will make it happen,” he said.

“One has to wait for God’s appointed time. There is time for everything and for everybody. Those who are in the team right now are worthy of it, so we must support them through prayers.”

The Super Eagles tackle Guinea in Alexandria today, in their second Group B match of the ongoing 32nd Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, needing a win of whatever margin to book a ticket for the Round of 16 . The kickoff is 3:30pm Nigerian time.