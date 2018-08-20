Enyimba hope to make another history as the first Nigerian club to win the elusive CAF Confederation Cup, according to Man of the Match in a 1-0 win at Djoliba, Theophilus Afelokhai.

Experienced goalkeeper Afelokhai pulled off several big saves to keep a clean sheet before Enyimba carried the day in Bamako with a last-minute penalty goal.

Two-time winners of the more prestigious CAF Champions League, Enyimba are now second in Group C with nine points from five matches.

They now host group leaders CARA Brazzaville on August 30 at home in a final group game.

“Our dream is to win the CAF Confederation Cup,” Afelokhai said after his heroics against Djoliba.

“We now need to win our next game to qualify for the quarterfinals.

“It was not an easy game, we gave our best and that did not go to waste.

“We worked as one big family and we thank God for everything.

“This game meant a lot not just to Enyimba, but to the whole of Nigeria.

“We thank the fans for their support and prayers also.”

The former Kano Pillars shot stopper dedicated his Man of the Match award to Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who had previously rewarded him with a special gift of $1,000 for a similar feat.