Super Eagles team B goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai has urged Nigerians to continue backing the team, as they look to qualify for CHAN next year.

The CHAN Eagles lost to Togo 4-1 in the first leg of qualifiers last Sunday, which mean they need to score three unreply goals in the return fixture to qualify for the tournament.

While reacting to the disastrous outing in Togo, Afelokhai who was in goal for the match ahead of Super Eagles second-choice goalkeeper to the 2019 African Cup of Nations Ikechukwu Ezenwa, said it was a bad day in the office for the boys and urged the Nigeria football faithful no to make drama out of the loss.

“It was just a bad day for all of us, let’s not turn this into a drama”.

“This is just starting and there’s a long way to go.”

“I’m happy to be part of the team, Playing for My country is a responsibility and also tremendously exciting.”

“I can feel the fans’ warmth when I’m out there and that fills me with both happiness and pride. I’d like to tell Nigeria not to worry and I hope this doesn’t happen again.” He wrote on his social media page.