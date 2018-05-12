Everton striker Theo Walcott wants team-mate Wayne Rooney to stay at the club amid speculation he is set to leave the club for a move to the states.

Sky Sports reported this week Rooney had agreed a £12m move in principle to join DC United before the MLS club’s boss Ben Olson confirmed on Friday there is an interest but the deal is not done.

But Walcott hopes Rooney will stay at Everton and told Sky Sports: “The legacy he has brought to the Premier League, the goals, the trophies, everything he has done at Manchester United, England and here, he is an incredible player.

“Obviously I’d love him to stay, I remember having a conversation with him on the phone, he was one of the main players who got me here, so I am grateful for that, definitely.

“But if he does choose to go on I just need to wish him all the best really, him and his family. He doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone anymore.

“However, let’s wait and see. Like I said, I’d love him to stay here.”

Rooney left Finch Farm early on Friday before the rest of the squad trained. The club later said he has a knee injury and was receiving treatment at their training base before leaving around midday.

According to Everton manager Sam Allardyce, Rooney has not asked to leave.

Rooney is Everton’s top goalscorer this season with 11 goals in all competitions after he re-signed for his boyhood club from Manchester United last summer.

Allardyce’s side take on West Ham on Sunday at the London Stadium in their final Premier League match of this season.