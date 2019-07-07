<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Everton forward Theo Walcott has revealed his expectations ahead of their clash against Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks.

The former Arsenal man is part of the 44-man squad named by manager Marco Silva which will play their first pre-season match on Sunday against Kariobangi Sharks at MISC, Kasarani. Walcott says he expects a tough opponent.

“I’m very excited about the game and we have to give it our all seeing that it’s our first pre-season match. We expect a challenge but we are a very competitive side and it’s definitely going to be a great game of football,” Walcott told SportPesa News.

“All that is important now is the upcoming game on Sunday and the focus of being prepared for the new Premier League season.”

It is Everton’s first trip to Kenya and Walcott cannot wait to see how Kenyans will turn up for the game and fill the 60,000 capacity Kasarani Stadium.

“I’m working extra hard to be fit so I can help my team whenever they need me and the first real test will be Sharks. It’s great to see the stadium empty like this because I know it will be really bouncy and I can’t wait,” he added.

“It’s great to be here for the first time. Such a beautiful place from the little I’ve seen and the welcome has been great, to say the least.”

Everton will be playing for the third time in two years against a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) outfit after clashing against Gor Mahia in 2017 and in 2018.